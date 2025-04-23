Hickory – A variety of fun educational offerings are available for all ages at the HCT Theatre Lab. Here’s what’s coming up next:

Itchin’ to Audition (Ages 8-10) – June 16-20, 9 AM-12 PM – Young performers will sharpen audition skills with cold readings, monologue prep, and guidance from guest artists in singing and dancing. The camp ends with a mock audition for theatre professionals. $175 (includes T-shirt).

Improvisation Revelation (Ages 11-14) – June 16-20, 2-5 PM – Explore the structure of improv through fun, interactive games in a camp designed for creative expression without memorization. The week ends with a showcase performance. $175 (includes T-shirt).

For more information on these camps and classes, visit hickorytheatre.org/classes or call 828-327-3855 extension 106 to speak with Kelsey Kott, Education Director.

Beetlejuice Jr. Summer Camp (Ages 9-18) – July 21-27, 9 AM-4 PM – A collaboration with Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts, this frightfully funny musical camp brings Beetlejuice Jr. to the stage. Performances will be held at HCT on July 26 & 27. Lead role auditions are May 17 (callbacks May 18), but all campers will be cast. $300 per camper. Register at: hickoryballetpa.com/summer-camp.