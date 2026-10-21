Hickory – The Chancel Choir of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will sing Choral Evensong for Feast of All Souls’ Day, on Sunday, November 1, at 5:30 p.m.

Evensong is a beautiful and much-loved part of the Anglican tradition of music and worship, with its roots in the Medieval practice of singing prayers and hymns at set times of the day. The Rev. Jonathan Stepp, Priest in Charge at St. Alban’s, said “the peaceful beauty of Evensong carries within it a deep connection to the spiritual life alongside a deep connection to the history of Christian worship. When a choir leads Evensong, those elements are enhanced in a way that can be wonderfully inspiring.” The Feast of All Souls’ falls on November 2 each year and is an opportunity for us to remember all those who have lived faithful lives and are with us no longer.

St. Alban’s is located at 130 39th Ave. Place NW in Hickory.

Photo: St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.