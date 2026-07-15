Morganton, NC – Come join us under the summer stars on the beautiful Historic Burke County Courthouse Square in Downtown Morganton for the FREE 2026 TGIF summer concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 4th) from 6:00-10:00pm. Food and Beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and music begins at 7:00pm.

TGIF presents Almost Vintage on Friday, July 17 Classic Rock band Almost Vintage is a Morganton-based group whose members are Meghan Liedkie, Chris Clapp, Michael Cain, and Jimmy Allen. We play an incredibly fun and danceable mix of music from the ‘60s to the present. Bring your chairs and or picnic blankets and make yourselves comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you! Our events are rain or shine.