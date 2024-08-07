Knights Are Not Helping White Sox

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple A minor league team for the Chicago White Sox. When one reaches AAA baseball, they are one step away from the major leagues.

Just three years ago, the Knights were sending players up to the White Sox. Good players. The White Sox were the darlings of Major League Baseball. They were coming off an AL Central title in 2020, with a rising core of young players.

As I write this, the White Sox are the worst team in baseball with a 27-88 record. And it does not appear the Knights have much help for the Sox. Charlotte currently has a 50-56 record without any rising stars on the roster.

It all started last season when the Sox posted a 101-loss season last year. Then Chicago got off to a miserable 3-16 start to 2024. The team’s offense started historically bad, averaging two runs per game and the White Sox were shut out in seven of their first 19 games.

What happened to the players the Knights up in recent years you ask? It turned out that the once highly thought of roster was loaded with players that were often-injured and did not live up to anywhere near the expectations once set for them.

As I finished typing these words, I saw that the Sox broke a 21-game losing streak. Still, I feel that they will end up being the losingest team in baseball history.

It is time for the Knights to do their part.