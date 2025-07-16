Newton, NC – With the back-to-school season approaching, The Corner Table is launching its annual Parade of Cans Food Drive, a month-long community effort aimed at tackling hunger and strengthening its food assistance programs. The drive will run August 1 through August 31, 2025, and will collect non-perishable food items and financial contributions to help feed local neighbors in need.

Now a beloved tradition, the Parade of Cans, comes at a critical time when pantry shelves often run low due to summer slowdowns in giving, even as the need for food support remains high. Donations received during this drive will directly support The Corner Table’s Community Kitchen and Backpack Program, both of which provide consistent access to nutritious meals for individuals and families in Catawba County.

This year’s drive will once again feature a fun and spirited competition, inviting workplaces, churches, and civic groups to compete for one of three traveling trophies:

2025 Overall “Can”pion – Awarded to the organization that donates the highest total weight of food.

Community Kitchen “Can”pion – Given to the group that contributes the most food toward the Community Kitchen.

Backpack Program Champion – Presented to the organization that donates the most food specifically for the Backpack Program.

Winners will be announced and recognized in September, and all participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for their generosity and impact.

Donations can be delivered to The Corner Table during normal business hours or scheduled for pickup. Final donations must be received by the first week of September to be counted toward the competition.

To sign up to participate, view the food wish list, or schedule a donation drop-off or pick-up, visit www.thecornertable.org or reach out to the team at 828-464-0355 or info@thecornertable.org.

Together, let’s make this August a month of hope, giving, and community impact.

ABOUT THE CORNER TABLE

The Corner Table is a nonprofit ministry in Newton, North Carolina, founded in 2002 to address hunger with compassion, respect, and dignity. Through their Community Kitchen, Frozen Meals program, and Backpack Program for students, the organization provides access to nutritious meals for individuals and families in need across Catawba County.

With a mission to provide meals—and so much more, The Corner Table is guided by “Our Recipe” of core values: dignity, compassion, responsiveness, stewardship, and community. These values shape every meal served and every relationship built.

To learn more, support the mission, or get involved, visit www.thecornertable.org.