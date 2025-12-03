Valdese, NC — The Town of Valdese is proud to announce that longtime resident and respected educator Ms. Emma Draughn has been named the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Valdese Christmas Parade. The parade, celebrating the start of the holiday season, will take place on Saturday, December 6, at 10 am.

Ms. Draughn, who has called Valdese home since 1963, will lead the parade from Church Street down Main Street to Morgan Street. The community is invited to gather along the route to celebrate her contributions and kick off the Holiday festivities.

A graduate of Appalachian State University, Ms. Draughn moved to Valdese to begin her teaching career. She dedicated 32 years to education, teaching English and French at multiple local schools, including Oak Hill High School, Valdese High School, Valdese Junior High, and East Burke High School. She also taught at Western Piedmont Community College. She retired from teaching in 1999. “My favorite part of teaching would have to be the students, and I still love seeing my previous students again – although sometimes I may not recognize them but they recognized me!,” she shared.

Ms. Draughn’s commitment to the town runs deep, both personally and through her late husband, former Mayor Jimmy C. Draughn. Mr. Draughn was also an educator and a highly engaged community member, serving 15 years as Mayor of Valdese and as president of the North Carolina League of Municipalities. The couple raised three children, Pat, David, and Kelly, and Ms. Draughn now cherishes her two grandchildren, McNeil and Noelle.

Beyond her career and family life, Ms. Draughn has been an active participant in the Valdese community for decades. She is a dedicated member of Valdese First Baptist Church, where she participates in the handbell ministry, and in the past, she has served as a choir member, Sunday School teacher and on various other committees. Her social calendar includes playing bridge every Friday and playing hand and foot at the First United Methodist Church.

Ms. Draughn has also contributed her leadership to several local boards and committees, including the Valdese Housing Authority, Historic Valdese Foundation, Rock School Arts Foundation, and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Following her retirement, Ms. Draughn and her husband traveled extensively throughout Europe, with France holding a special place in her heart. Today, her most cherished holiday tradition remains gathering with her family around the Christmas tree each year. “While I don’t feel I deserve this recognition, I am honored to be chosen because I love Valdese and the people, Draughn said.”

The Town of Valdese encourages all residents and welcomes visitors to attend the parade to honor Ms. Emma Draughn for her unwavering dedication to the town and its people.

About the Valdese Christmas Parade:

The Annual Valdese Christmas Parade is a beloved local tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street from Church Street to Morgan Street.