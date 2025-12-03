Taylorsville, NC – Lovers of fine music will not be disappointed when the Studio3 Chorale takes the stage.

Known for choral excellence, this 55-member community chorus will perform Christmas music that brings joy to the heart and celebrates the season.

Led by the dynamic duo of Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and Associate Conductor Bernadette Watts, the Studio3 Chorale concerts are widely attended and popular. There will be something for everyone of every background and age to enjoy. The soul-stirring gospel, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child,” inspiring works such as “Prayer of the Children” and “Prelude to Peace,” and the traditional Christmas favorite “Somewhere in My Memory” is back as an audience favorite. Composer Elaine Hagenburg’s dramatic and eloquent “Nox” is featured. Also this year, lighthearted, fun pieces such as Sleigh Ride, Jolly Old St. Nicholas, the fantastical and delightful “Siksik Si Batu Manikkam” from Sumatra and much more.

As in the Chorale tradition, the concert ends as the singers are joined by the audience with the timeless “Hallelujah” Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Accompanied by string musicians, the grand piano and organ, and guest performers, this concert will start your Christmas season with “Joy, Joy, Joy!”

The Chorale Concert will be presented at the beautiful Alexander Central Auditorium, 223 School Drive in Taylorsville at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 7th. Admission is free! First come, first serve seating.