Hickory – Ulysses Long, entertainer extraordinaire and quarter-finalist on Season 9 of America’s Got Talent, will headline the entertainment for Hickory Community Theatre’s 2026 Vacation Extravaganza fundraiser on Tuesday, June 9, at 6:30 PM. A Statesville native, Long is often referred to as an “encyclopedia of music” due to his extensive knowledge and repertoire.

Along with a night full of entertainment, the Vacation Extravaganza features games, a silent auction, food, drinks, and a chance to win one of two prizes—the $10,000 Grand Prize or the $1,000 Second Chance prize. Your $150 ticket admits two people to what many call the best party in Hickory, complete with fabulous food, drinks, and a whole lot of fun. Best of all, you’ll have a 1 in 450 chance to win $10,000 toward a dream vacation or the $1,000 Second Chance prize.

The event takes place Tuesday, June 9, starting at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $150 each (admitting two people) and are available at hickorytheatre.org/vacex or by calling 828-327-3855. The Vacation Extravaganza fundraiser provides annual operating support for HCT.

Photo courtesy of Ulysses Long.