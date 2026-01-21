Hickory – The University City Commission (UCC), a City of Hickory board and commission, will host the Careers. Well Crafted. Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The UCC’s mission is to strengthen the relationship between the City of Hickory and its local institutions of higher education—Appalachian State University and its Hickory campus, Catawba Valley Community College, and Lenoir-Rhyne University. The commission promotes collaboration to help students integrate into the community through social engagement, volunteer service, and career development opportunities.

Since its reorganization in 2023 to include all three higher education institutions, the UCC has aimed to host an event that brings together those schools, their students, and the community to drive the UCC’s mission of career development.

This casual, drop-in career fair welcomes everyone—no need to dress up or schedule an appointment, just come as you are. The event is open to the public, and students are especially encouraged to attend. Attendees can take advantage of valuable services, including interview and résumé preparation, mentoring from Hickory Young Professionals, job skills resources, employer booths, and complimentary professional headshots. Light refreshments will be provided.

“The Careers. Well Crafted. Career Fair is a powerful example of what happens when community partners unite with a shared purpose. Our goal is to create meaningful connections between students, graduates, and job seekers and the incredible opportunities available right here in Hickory,” said Dr. Taylor Newton, chair of the University City Commission. “By working together, we’re not only supporting career development but also strengthening the ties between our local institutions and the city—helping individuals build futures while enriching our community as a whole.”

The event is hosted by the University City Commission, NC Works, The Chamber of Catawba County, Hickory Young Professionals, Catawba Valley Society for Human Resource Management, and Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC.

The UCC plans to continue organizing events and engaging students throughout Hickory to further its mission.

For more information about the University City Commission, visit www.hickorync.gov/university-city-commission.