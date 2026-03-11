Newton, NC – The Newton-Conover Community Band will present its annual, free Spring Concert on Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 PM in Blackburn Auditorium at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC. Come enjoy some lively concert music including Classics, Jazz, Marches, Musicals and more. The N-CCB Spring performance includes both a Concert Band and its popular Jazz Band.

The bands consist of players of all ages and experience levels, from those with decades of experience to local high school students. There are no auditions, no fees, and all concerts are always free and open to the public. The N-CCB welcomes new members playing brass, woodwind, or percussion instruments. The bands rehearse on Sunday afternoons in the Band Room at Newton-Conover High School, Newton, NC from January through April in preparation for its Spring Concerts.

“There is far more to our community band than just preparing for our seasonal public concerts,” says Ted Neely. “It is a wonderful opportunity to come together to experience, celebrate, and simply enjoy making music together.” Members are not only from Catawba County, but also Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

For more information on the Newton-Conover Community Band, please visit their website at nccommunityband.org, Facebook page (Newton-Conover Area Community Bands) or email newtonconovercomband@gmail.com.

About: N-CCB was founded by Jim Stocker, former Band Director at Newton-Conover High School, in 2005 as part of the Sesquicentennial Celebration and has been performing public concerts for 20 years. The current band leaders are former high school band directors Ted Neely and Haskew Smith. This project is graciously supported by a grant from the City of Newton. The N-CCB is an Associate Member of Arts Culture Catawba and a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Photo: Newton-Conover Community Band performs its Fall 2025 Concert at Maiden High School, Maiden, NC, November, 2025.