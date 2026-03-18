Hickory – Women’s Resource Center is proud to present The Intimate Guitar: An Evening of Music with Alan Mearns, a rare classical guitar concert featuring internationally renowned artist Alan Mearns, live at Drendel Auditorium on April 11, 2026.

Billed as “World Class Music Right Here at Home – benefiting Women’s Resource Center,” this special event brings a guitar phenomenon to the Catawba Valley for an intimate, emotionally rich performance of baroque, romantic, and Spanish masterpieces.

The evening begins with a complimentary wine reception at 6:45 PM, offering guests a space to gather before the concert. At 7:30 PM, Mearns will take the stage for two exquisitely crafted sets showcasing the depth, precision, and imagination that have earned him international acclaim.

“Alan Mearns is a revelation,” writes Stephen Aron of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. “A singular artist of extraordinary imagination… truly a next generation phenomenon.”

Every ticket sold directly supports Women’s Resource Center’s mission to empower women across the four counties it serves, providing resources, stability, and pathways to independence for women navigating life’s most challenging transitions.

Tickets: $100

Ticket Link: https://tinyurl.com/yrsjxe92

“This concert is not only a beautiful experience, but also a meaningful way to support women right here at home.” said Michelle Morgan, Executive Director.

About Women’s Resource Center

Women’s Resource Center empowers women across Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties through advocacy, education, and direct support services. By providing tools and compassionate guidance, WRC helps women build stability, safety, and long term resilience.