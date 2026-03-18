Hickory – Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is excited to announce its Spring/Summer 2026 season. The upcoming performances, special events, and summer camps will showcase classical and contemporary works, highlighting the skills of HBPA’s dedicated students and the creative vision of its faculty.

Spring Musical “The Lightning Thief”

This spring, audiences will enjoy the musical theatre production The Lightning Thief. This Percy Jackson musical follows young teen Percy as he learns that the monsters, heroes, and gods of Ancient Greece walk among us. Join Percy as he embarks on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This PG-rated musical explores friendship, courage, and what it means to be a hero. See The Lightning Thief at The Old Rock School , 400 Main Street West in Valdese Friday and Saturday, March 27th and 28th at 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday, March 28th and 29th at 3:00 pm. Tickets are available by accessing the Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts website: hickoryballetpa.com.

International Dance Day Festival

The public is encouraged to attend HBPA’s 4th annual International Dance Day Festival to be held on Saturday, April 25th, from 9 am until 3 pm at the studio, 116 Third St., NW, Hickory. This free event features dance instruction in Kizomba, a Haitian folk dance; African and Caribbean dances, the Latin dances Salsa and Merengue, English Country Dancing, and Carolina Shag. International Dance Day is co-sponsored by the Greater Hickory International Council.

Spring Ballet “Degas and the Little Dancer

Art lovers will be familiar with the story of the young dancer whose life changes after modeling for the famous artist Edgar Degas. Her story will be presented by HBPA students through the classical ballet Degas and the Little Dancer at The Old Post Office Playhouse, Newton, Thursday, May 21, and Saturday, May 23. This production includes the creative talents of others in the community including live musicians, visual art displays, and an original hand-crafted costume. It is supported in part by a grant from Arts Culture Catawba. Tickets for these performances will be available at thegreenroomtheatre.org.

Summer Camps

Registration is now open for HBPA’s summer camps:

June 8-12 – Musical Theatre – HATS (Ages 6-10) Hats of all shapes and sizes take over the stage when a group of milliners help Hatless Hank find the perfect hat.

June 15-19 – Ballet – Ballerina Camp for mini dancers (Ages 4-6) This tiny “intensive” for the littlest dancers will focus on all things ballet. Ballet Junior Intensive (Ages 7-11) focuses on learning classical ballet technique, improving flexibility and strength, and increasing vocabulary. Ballet Intensive (Ages 11-18) is for dancers with a strong commitment and interest in the art of classical ballet. Work like a professional with a 6-hour daily schedule of classes and rehearsals, and watch your technique and artistry soar!

July 13-17 – K-pop Dance Camp (Ages 6-12) This high-energy camp lets kids learn cool K-pop choreography while exploring dance styles like hip-hop, ballet, jazz, and tap.

July 20-24 – Musical Theatre – High School Musical 2 (Ages 6-18) School’s out, so it’s time to sing, dance, and celebrate! HBPA, in a second year of summer camp collaboration with Hickory Community Theatre, reports that the rockin’ songs and action-packed dance numbers will keep all of the actors busy as they learn the show in one week! Please note that this camp is full at this time; however, performances for the public will be held July 25th and 26th at the Hickory Community Theatre. Everyone is invited to attend this fun and energetic production!

For more information about these performances, events, and summer camps, visit hickoryballetpa.com or contact info@hickoryballetpa.com.

About HBPA

Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is a 501©3 nonprofit organization. Its programs receive support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.