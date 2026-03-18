Spencer, NC — The Easter Bunny returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer for four fun-filled days of eggcellent activities, train rides, egg hunts, and much more! Families will be delighted as the Easter Bunny rides along on the train to greet passengers and create fun memories. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The event will occur on March 28, 29, April 3, and 4 during regular museum operating hours each day. Take a leisurely 25-minute train around the museum’s 60-acre property with the Easter Bunny on board the train handing out treats for the kids. Experience additional activities such as facepainting, crafts, inflatable games, operating model trains, and much more as you tour the museum’s exhibit buildings.

Returning this year is the opportunity to enjoy breakfast, lunch, or snacks with the Easter Bunny on board the moving train inside a railroad dining car. Breakfast will include bunny-shaped pancakes, sausage, and fruit cup with juice. Lunch includes bunny-shaped turkey sandwiches, carrots with ranch dip, fruit cup, and juice. Snacks include a decorated Twinkie with a bunny peep, goldfish crackers, a fruit cup, and juice. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available at designated times on board the Easter Bunny Express train.

Children and their families will love participating in our bunny trail-stop which at the last stop includes a special take-home treat. Professional photography packages are available during the event, but visitors are welcome to take their own photos as well.

“The Easter Bunny Express is one of our many fun family-oriented events that we offer each year. It gives us an opportunity to share our state’s transportation history at a time when families are together enjoying the holiday,” said Executive Director Kelly Alexander.

Easter Egg Hunts will be available each day, weather permitting, and are included with general admission on those days. The egg hunts are divided into age groups and offered in the morning and afternoon, except only in the afternoon on Sunday, March 29. Participants will exchange their eggs for a special treat, so visitors are encouraged to bring an Easter basket. In the event of inclement weather cancelling the egg hunts, children will receive treat bags with Easter goodies.

General admission with the Easter Bunny Express train ride in coach seating is $22.75 for adults, $20.75 for seniors and active military, $18.50 for children 3-12, and free for children under age 3. Admission without the train ride is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and active military, $9.75 for children 3-12, and free for children under age 3. Prices for Meals with the Easter Bunny onboard the train’s dining car vary and are available on the museum’s website. All prices include ticketing fees. N.C. sales tax will be added at the time of purchase.

Museum members enjoy free admission and Easter Bunny coach train rides. Meals with the Easter Bunny are at an additional price. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged for everyone who intends to ride the Easter Bunny Express train as a part of their experience. Meals with the Easter Bunny are available in limited numbers for presale, with walk-up tickets available only while meal supplies last.

For more information on this event and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/easter-bunny-express/. The event and train ride will be held rain or shine.