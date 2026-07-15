Taylorsville, NC – The public is invited to Alexander County’s Summer Concert Series and Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 18. The event will feature a concert by The Extraordinaires at 7:00 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park, followed by fireworks around 9:30 p.m. at Alexander Central High School.

The Extraordinaires band hails from the Hickory/Charlotte area. Formed in 2003, the band blends classic hits and rhythm & blues into a high-energy performance that gets crowds dancing. From powerful horn sections to the smooth lead vocals of Kara Renner, The Extraordinaires promise an electric live show.

Food trucks will include Tri-Tippin’, Rita’s Italian Ice, Wieners on Wheels, Wingz on Wheelz, and Village Inn Pizza.

The fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. is funded in part by an America 250 grant, a program of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Play It Again, a Luke Bryan tribute band, will perform on August 22. This band brings modern country hits to the stage, including Luke Bryan favorites such as “Play It Again,” “Country Girl,” “Drink a Beer,” and many more, along with songs from similar contemporary country artists. Lead singer Scott Jordan is also known as the NBC announcer for Monster Jam.

Closing out the series on September 19 is All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. tribute. Frontman Frank Morrow captures the sound and stage presence of “Bocephus,” keeping the family tradition alive with a high-energy performance. The band has toured nationally since 2009, performing at festivals, casinos, theaters, and corporate events.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be on site for each concert. Please note that coolers and tents are not permitted. All park rules and regulations apply.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville and is owned and operated by Alexander County Government.

For more information and to view the concert flyer, visit https://alexandercountync.gov/concerts.