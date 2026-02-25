Lenoir, NC – AMOREM will host the next monthly Good Grief Meal at three locations in March. The informal time of food and fellowship is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss. The meal is a Dutch treat.

MARCH 4 at 3 p.m.

Mike’s Inland Seafood, 174 Jefferson Rd., Boone

MARCH 5 at 3 p.m.

Mayflower Seafood, 303 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir

MARCH 6 at 3 p.m.

El Maiz, 414 Carbon City Rd., Morganton

The Good Grief Meal is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of AMOREM, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of their loved ones. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, AMOREM offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. Please RSVP to Kimberly Setzer at ksetzer@amoremsupport.org, Nichole Annas at nannas@amoremsupport.org of Katie Pekman at kpekman@amoremsupport.org or for more information about the upcoming Good Grief Meal or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101, or visit www.amoremsupport.org.