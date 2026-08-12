Morganton, NC – AMOREM will offer a one-day camp for grieving children ages 6 to 12 on September 19, 2026. Compassionate Connections: Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp will be at Steel Creek Park & Campground, 7081 NC-81, Morganton.

It’s hard to recognize a child’s grief because they tend to express their emotions differently than adults. When children experience death, they may think that they are the only ones in the world who have lost a mother, father, grandparent or other loved one. At Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp, children will learn that they are not alone, their feelings are normal and it is okay to remember and honor their loved ones.

AMOREM’s professional grief specialists and specially trained volunteers create a safe, welcoming space where children can share, heal and connect with others who have experienced a similar loss.

Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is a day camp:

dedicated to healing, remembrance and hope

for children ages 6 to 12 who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives

that uses age-appropriate activities to allow children to express their feelings, honor their loved ones and develop healthy coping skills in a supportive environment

that offers a day of fun, friendship and connection with other children who have experienced similar losses.

Children conclude camp with the support, encouragement and reminders that they are not alone on their grief journey.

AMOREM’s Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is presented by Ashewood Grief Support Services and is provided at no cost to participants due to the generosity and support of the community. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Learn more at www.amoremsupport.org, 828.754.0101 or ksetzer@amoremsupport.org.

Ashewood Grief Support Services of AMOREM helps individuals of all ages and their families cope with the loss of people they love. Grief support services are provided at no cost to the community, even to those with no affiliation with hospice services. AMOREM is proud to be your local, community-owned, nonprofit provider for hospice, palliative medicine and grief support services, serving families with compassion, comfort and care when they need it most.