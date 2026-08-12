Hickory – Join us for Barkin’ At The Moon 12, an afternoon of drinks, great food, and community fun to benefit Sydney’s Friends on September 17!

Stop by for a fun filled afternoon hosted by Crescent Moon Cafe (256 1st Ave NW, Hickory) to benefit Sydney’s Friends, a Catawba County 501c3 non-profit. This exciting event brings together tastings, delicious food, tons of silent auction items and fellow animal lovers for a good cause.

Your $35 ticket includes:

A commemorative tasting glass

Free tastings

Food provided by Crescent Moon Cafe

Access to our silent auction featuring tons of amazing items – including several fan favorites returning from last year!

We’ll also have Barkin’ At The Moon event t-shirts available for purchase and rescue groups onsite.

Every ticket helps Sydneys Friends continue providing pet food and supplies to Meals On Wheels, support shelters and rescue partners, assist homeless outreach groups and respond to disaster relief efforts for pets and their people.

Get your tickets at https://shorturl.at/InOeW.