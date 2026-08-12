Newton, NC – The New State Cinema, a downtown Newton landmark and a gathering place for generations of moviegoers, will celebrate its 90th anniversary the weekend of August 28–29, 2026, with a public reception, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a Saturday slate of classic films. The weekend will also serve as the theater’s official grand re-opening under new local ownership.

Since opening its doors in August 1936, the New State Cinema has given residents and visitors a big-screen experience found nowhere else in downtown Newton, serving as a cornerstone of the community through nine decades of change in film and entertainment. As the theater reaches this milestone, the public is invited to a weekend-long celebration honoring its history and its future.

In September 2025, the theater was purchased by two local couples — Alan and Suzanne Jackson and Brad and Patricia Haas. In the months since, the four owners have worked steadily to improve the building and elevate the moviegoing experience, upgrading the sound systems in all three auditoriums and refreshing the lobby and concessions area. They have also expanded the theater’s programming with recurring monthly film series, including Silver Screen Sunday, devoted to classics from the 1930s through the 1960s, and Retro Rewind, an 80s flashback series. The anniversary weekend marks the first public celebration of that work and the theater’s formal introduction under its new ownership.

“For 90 years, the New State Cinema has been more than a movie theater — it has been a place where families, friends, and neighbors come together to share an experience and create lasting memories,” said Alan and Suzanne Jackson, co-owners of the theater. “When the four of us bought the New State last September, we did it quietly and got straight to work. Ninety years felt like the right moment to open the doors wide, show the community what we’ve been up to, and thank the people who have kept this theater alive for nine decades.”

Friday, August 28: Reception and Ribbon-Cutting

The festivities begin Friday, August 28, 2026, at the theater, 117 North College Street in Newton, with a drop-in reception from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the theater, meet the owners, connect with fellow patrons, and reflect on memories made at the New State through the years. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held outside the theater at 4:00 p.m., commemorating nine decades of service to the Newton community. Both events are free and open to the public.

Saturday, August 29: Three Films from 1936 — $1.00 Each

The celebration continues Saturday, August 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m., with a showcase of three films released in 1936 — the same year the New State Cinema first opened its doors:

Modern Times — 1:00 p.m. — Charlie Chaplin’s comic masterpiece and the last screen appearance of the Little Tramp.

Mr. Deeds Goes To Town — 3:30 p.m. — Frank Capra’s Academy Award-winning comedy starring Gary Cooper and Jean Arthur.

Swing Time — 6:30 p.m. — Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the height of their partnership, featuring the Oscar-winning song “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Tickets for each film are just $1.00 — a throwback to the golden age of cinema — and are available at statecinemanewton.com. Concessions will be available at regular prices.

“A theater doesn’t make it 90 years by accident. It makes it because people keep showing up,” said Brad and Patricia Haas, co-owners of the theater. “Our hope is that folks come out that weekend, sit down in these seats, and see the New State the way audiences did in 1936 — as the best place in town to spend an afternoon.”

Community members are also encouraged to contribute photographs, stories, and memories from their own experiences at the theater. These submissions will help preserve and celebrate the history of one of Newton’s most beloved institutions and may be shared as part of the anniversary celebration. Submissions can be made at www.statecinemanewton.com.

Additional event details can be found at www.statecinemanewton.com and on the theater’s Facebook page.

About The New State Cinema

Established in 1936, The New State Cinema is a three-screen independent movie theater in downtown Newton, North Carolina. Purchased in September 2025 by Alan and Suzanne Jackson and Brad and Patricia Haas, the theater is locally owned and operated, showing current releases alongside recurring classic film series including Silver Screen Sunday and Retro Rewind. For 90 years, the New State Cinema has welcomed moviegoers of all ages, providing a shared space where stories come to life and memories are made.

Photo: The State Theatre opened on August 26, 1936 with Joe E. Brown in “Earthworm Tractors”. The State Cinema has a great vintage Art Deco exterior. The inside has been adapted to accommodate three screens. Photo contributed by Mark Huffstetler.