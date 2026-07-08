Lenoir, NC – The North Carolina Blackberry Festival is a celebration of blackberries, cobbler, and fun! Held in Lenoir, North Carolina, the festival offers tons of family-friendly events. This is a FREE two day event. July 10 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM and July 11 from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

There’s music, vendors, food, kid’s activities, and a blackberry-eating contest. We have delicious blackberries for sale as well as some scrumptious blackberry cobbler for sale, while it lasts!

You can find all sorts of tasty festival food and shop from hundreds of vendors. We even have a Blackberry Cobbler Parade! So, come get your fill of fun and blackberries during the North Carolina Black Berry Festival! Hosted by the Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance in partnership with Downtown Lenoir, the festival is in its twenty-second year.

The North Carolina Blackberry Festival is hosted by Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance in partnership with Downtown Lenoir.