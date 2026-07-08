Marion, NC – On Friday, August 28, kick off the excitement for the WNC Bigfoot Festival the night before with community, live music and Bigfoot-themed mini events. Explore downtown Marion, visit local businesses and enjoy the social district as the town prepares for Saturday’s main event.

On Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the streets of downtown Marion will be full of skeptics, believers, researchers and curious folks all asking the same question: “Where is Bigfoot?” Start your morning off “squatchy” with the 8 a.m. Bigfoot 5K Fun Run. The annual proclamation by Mayor Steve Little declaring Bigfoot the city’s official mascot kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. with live music from Bigfoot Troubador at 11 a.m. Marion’s viral Bigfoot Calling Contest starts at 1 p.m., followed by paranormal researchers, the Bigfoot Marion Jeep Show and several city blocks of Bigfoot vendors and exhibitors.

Festivalgoers can browse approximately 170 street vendors offering quirky and eclectic goods, fine art and Bigfoot-themed finds. CreepGeeks Podcast, a top Apple podcast in philosophy and weird news categories, will also be on-site at McDowell Arts. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., catch the indie film screening of “Bigfoot Woods” followed by Q&A with writers Bruce Pavalon and Abel Pavalon at the McDowell Arts Theater.

Event Schedule:

8:00 am: Bigfoot Dash 5K

Sign up to walk or run the 5K benefiting Marion Elementary School

10:30 am: Opening Ceremony by Marion’s Mayor, Steve Little

11:00 am -12:30pm: Bigfoot Research Speakers

1:00 pm: Bigfoot Calling Contest

Participants are competing for a chance to win bragging rights. To enter, pick up a ticket at the Bigfoot 911 booth.

1:30 pm: Speaker John Bruner of Bigfoot 911 and founder of the WNC Bigfoot Festival

2:00 pm: Speaker Zach Bales (Paranormal Roadtripper)

2:30 pm: North Carolina Investigators of the Paranormal

All Day:

Try some Sasquatch-inspired dishes, drinks, and activities created by Marion’s restaurants and businesses. Refinery13, Marion’s pioneer craft brew and beverage pub, will offer the official WNC Bigfoot Festival Pint Glass.

McDowell Arts Council Association will feature 100% local art with a Bigfoot and Cryptid theme. Peruse their selection of art made right here in Bigfoot Country!

Flavors on Main is your headquarters for Marion, NC Bigfoot shirts! Get some great Bigfoot swag, outdoor recreation gear, and kitchen spices, teas, or candies from this downtown shop.

Throughout the event, one can enjoy live music, fun games, face painting, Bigfoot merchandise, and delicious food. The whole town of Marion gets in on the fun, too! Keep an eye out for Bigfoot-themed beers on tap at the breweries. Discover Bigfoot-inspired pottery, stickers, plushies, and more!