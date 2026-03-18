Lincolnton, NC- Everyone is welcome to attend all of these Holy Week Services. The purpose of Holy Week is to reenact, to relive, and to participate in the passion of Jesus Christ. Holy Week commemorates Jesus’ last days and crucifixion. It is the final week of Lent and begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. Holy Week is a time when Christians gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ.

Palm Sunday Worship Service

On Sunday, March 29th, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Palm Sunday Service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m in their Sanctuary. Sunday School will be held from 9:30 a.m. to10:30 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

On Sunday, March 29th, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Easter Egg Hunt from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is plenty of parking near the Bell Tower and back of the Fellowship Hall with fun and games.

Maundy Thursday Worship Service

On Thursday, April 2nd, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Maundy Thursday service at 7:00 p.m. in their sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Good Friday Worship Service

On Friday, April 3rd, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Good Friday Service at 7:00 p.m. in their sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Easter Sunrise Service

On Sunday, April 5th, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Easter Sunrise Service at 7:00 A.M. in their Columbarium Courtyard . Following Easter Sunrise Service, BCUMC United Methodist Men will be serving breakfast.

Easter Worship Service

On Sunday, April 5th, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street in Lincolnton, will hold their Easter Worship Service at 10:30 A.M. in their sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to attend.