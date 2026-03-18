Hickory – It is time for the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans Stand Down.

This year it will be held at the Tarlton Center at CVCC from 8am to 3pm on April 10, 2026.

Usually we have a dental clinic on the same day. This has changed. The Dental Clinic has been moved to Sept 25th, 2026 from 8am to 3pm.

If you wish to have dental work performed, come to the Stand Down on April 10th, 2026 and sign up at the Dental table.

You must bring your DD-214, insurance card, Medicare, Medicaid or any other insurance you may have. We will make copies at the Stand Down.