Hickory – Starting on Thursday, March 19, a private contractor will close 12th Avenue NE to through traffic from Fifth Street NE to Eighth Street NE for sewer and water tap installation. The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A detour route will be provided. Please slow down and exercise caution when traveling through this area so crews can return home safely each night. Weather permitting, this work should be completed by Tuesday, March 31.