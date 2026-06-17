Boone, NC – The countdown is on for artists, musicians, and performers interested in participating in Buskers Fest 2026. Registration will close on June 30, 2026, and we encourage all interested creatives to get their applications in before the deadline.

Acceptance fees and other requirements are outlined in the application, found on our website: www.watauga-arts.org/buskersfest

Buskers Fest 2026 will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. along King Street. This is a free, family-friendly event that is completely open to the public. This event transforms Downtown Boone into a vibrant celebration of creativity, featuring live music, street performances, local artwork, interactive art activities, and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase artwork from local creators, enjoy performances from talented regional artists, participate in hands-on creative experiences, and experience the unique energy that makes Buskers Fest a community favorite. For more information about registration or Buskers Fest 2026, please contact WAC at admin@watauga-arts.org or visit the Buskers Fest page on our website for a direct link to the application.