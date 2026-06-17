Statesville, NC – Horizon Church is hosting an Independence Celebration in the church parking lot at 316 Signal Hill Drive on Friday, July 3rd, 2026 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm. This family oriented festivity will feature food trucks and craft vendors, music provided by DJ SCOOTZ, and a Live worship music set by Prophetic Flow Worship Band.

Sponsors, food trucks & vendors already signed on for the event include: Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Hoops For Christ, Mrs. G Ice Cream/Snow Cones, Taqueria Sazon de mi Tierra, Station 2 Chicken & Fish, Love’s Country Kitchen & Catering, TasteTations by Tan, and SELAH Kreations Wreaths & Crafts, with more being added daily. The public is invited and admission is free. All who attend will have an excellent vantage point from the grounds to view the spectacular City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration launching from the Statesville Soccer Complex to close out the evening.

Horizon is opening up this event to Statesville area businesses and craft vendors who may wish to rent booth space at the event. Space is limited and rental (Non-Food) is $30. Businesses and vendors wishing to reserve space may contact Tony Smith at (704) 873-5250 or ncmusicman61@yahoo.com to receive booth participation forms and additional information.

“For 250 years, since 1776, a quarter Millennium, under the same charter of Independence, Wow! No other nation ‘in history’ has accomplished this and is clearly an achievement that is worth recognizing. Not the least of which is that in this Declaration of Independence are many evidences of God being the source of deliverance for these United States. God bless these United States of America!” says Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church. He continues, “The annual Independence Celebration our church hosts this year, gives us an opportunity to celebrate 250 years of American Independence and the freedoms we enjoy, both in our nation and through our faith.” Pastor Bost concludes, “We’re grateful for the generous support of our Statesville residents, vendor partners, and the wonderful tenant mix at our complex, which empowers our church to be a beacon of hope in our community. Our goal is to show the love of Christ through this event and the other ministries of Horizon Church… as our tagline says, it is truly ‘A Place For New Beginnings.’”

Horizon Church is a non-denominational church located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, NC. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 am each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is (704) 873-5250.