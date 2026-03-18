Hickory – Two chances to meet Eugene Brown, Found of Big Chair Chess Club and inspiration behind Life of King movie. He is also an Author and TedX speaker and more.

Eugene Brown will be at Ridgeview Library located at 706 1st St SW, Hickory on Saturday, March 21 at 1pm and will be at Newton Library located at 115W C Street, Newton on Saturday, March 28 at 1pm.

Learn how chess helps: