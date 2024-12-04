Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas in the Village on December 7 and 8, 2024. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will promote heritage craftsmanship by showcasing traditional arts, trades, and yuletide traditions.

Guests will be invited inside cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries to interact with and observe artisans demonstrating popular yuletide traditions of Early America. See everything from candle making, to wreath making, to stocking sewing. Services will be taking place throughout the event in Hart Square’s historic Chapel of Peace for those who wish to experience singing traditional Christmas hymns.

Rebecca Hart, Executive Director, says, “This event began with our founders, Dr. Bob and Mrs. Becky Hart, inviting 50 of their closest friends to worship in the historic chapel and has grown into a community event filled with music, traditional crafts and trades, and dancing. We hope you will join us to experience the magic of the holiday season at Hart Square Village.”

Tickets are available at our website for this immersive holiday experience. https://www.hartsquare.com/events/christmas-in-the-village-dec-7-8

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of 103 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization that preserves Hart Square Village and shares traditional arts and trades through year-round mission driven programming.