New To Theaters, Streaming, Digital And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter (** ½) is a new documentary produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and directed by Zeb Newman that catches us up with the 90s fitness guru who was all the rage back then. The film is vaguely interesting as it follows Powter attempting to eke out a life in Las Vegas, but it’s also curiously one sided in the picture it paints. One comes away more questions than answers after it’s all said and done but there’s enough there to at least make it an interesting watch if one doesn’t go in expecting a balanced portrait.

NEW TO STREAMING:

The Beatles Anthology (1995) The nine part documentary series tracing the course of The Beatles has now been remastered in time for the 30th anniversary of its original airing (Disney Plus).

Arrow:

The rap documentary, Wild Style (1983), makes its 4K debut from the label this week with a nice amount of bonus materials as does the horror entry, The House with laughing Windows (1976). Both are housed in handsome slipcase packaging.

NEW TO DISC:

Kino:

Paul (2011) The endearing extraterrestrial comedy starring Seth Rogen in the title role, makes its 4K UHD debut this week with two cuts of the film and most of the bonus material from the previous release of nearly 15 years ago.

The Ninja Trilogy (1981-1984) is a collection that includes new 4K UHD upgrades of Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja and Ninja III: The Domination along with new commentaries as well.

Warner Brothers/Warner Archive:

Tom and Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology (1940-1967) is a new multi disc edition that includes the majority of the animated shorts starring the cat and mouse team from Hanna Barbera Studios, beautifully remastered from the best available elements.

Also being issued on Blu Ray is Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (2020-2023) which includes the entire series making its disc debut.

Criterion:

New releases from the label this week include a new 4K upgrade of the classic comedy, His Girl Friday (1940) and a Blu Ray collection entitled Return to Reason: Four Films by Man Ray.

Shout Factory:

The label is issuing the eighth volume of its Shaw Brothers collection on Blu Ray that includes 12 more titles from the years 1981 through 1984 that were released by the legendary Hong Kong studio.

Also being issued by the label is the magnificent actioner from the great Hong Kong director, John Woo, The Killer (1989). The title is making its stateside 4K debut in a new slipcase edition with a bountiful crop of extras.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com