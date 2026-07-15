Valdese, NC – Looking for the perfect way to spend a summer evening with your family? The Town of Valdese invites you to experience one of the area’s most beloved traditions, the Valdese Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series, a FREE, fun-filled event happening every Friday night from June through August at Temple Field, right in the heart of downtown! This Friday, July 17 we are proud to host Chasing Phoenix

Chasing Phoenix brings a motley musical experience every time they play. With something for everyone, they are the one band you want to make sure you follow. They play original music, as well all an eclectic mix of covers including old-school and modern country, pop, soul, classic rock, and a little bit of shag (if you know, you know).

FFN is Fun for All Ages: Let the little ones burn off some energy with free lawn games like cornhole, tetherball, and more — all set up for endless entertainment. Bring your own blanket or lawn chairs and stretch out under the evening sky while the kids play and dance near the stage.

Concession stands, hosted by local civic groups, offer kid-approved snacks and drinks at family-friendly prices. Every bite supports a great cause — with proceeds going to local nonprofits and community projects. Plus, food trucks join the fun for the first and last concerts of the season, offering delicious dinner options that everyone in the family will love.

Each night includes a 50/50 raffle hosted by the featured civic group — a fun way for parents to join in the excitement and maybe even go home with a prize!

The concerts take place at Temple Field, a beautiful, open-air venue behind the Old Rock School (400 Main Street West, Valdese, NC).

Make Friday Your Family Night Out! Whether you’re dancing with your kids, enjoying a picnic with grandparents, or catching up with friends while the kids play — Valdese Family Friday Nights has something for everyone. It’s a safe, welcoming space where memories are made, friendships grow, and music brings us all together.