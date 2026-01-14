Vale, NC – Join us for Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner, a one-of-a-kind dinner experience! Using a traditional 1800s cookbook, Chef Ben Sullivan will craft a multi–course dinner that embraces our ancestral roots while adding a modern twist.

This event will showcase traditional artisans, who will demonstrate in the great hall during the event. These dedicated volunteers are committed to preserving traditional arts, crafts, and trades for future generations.

Embrace your pioneering spirit with an amazing dinner inspired by 19th-century recipes. Witness traditional artisans and craftspeople at work, and explore a silent auction filled with beautiful handmade items crafted by our artisans. The purchase of these items will support traditional arts programming and historic preservation at Hart Square Village.

A welcome drink will be provided to you upon arrival, and a cash bar will be available throughout the event.

The menu for this event is set in advance, we are unable to accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies. Menu at link below.

Hart Square is located at 5055 Hope Road, Vale NC.

Tickets are $85 per person at a shared 8 person table and can be purchased online at https://www.hartsquare.com/visit/events/sweet-hart-pioneer-dinner.