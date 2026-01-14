Hickory – Hickory Public Library is partnering with local bookstore My Chapter House to launch Hickory Reads, a city-wide one book, one community initiative.

The purpose of Hickory Reads is to ignite conversations, spark connections, and bring the Hickory community together like never before.

Hickory Reads invites all Hickory community members to read one selected book, then participate in various group discussions, seminars, and book-themed events at Hickory Public Library, My Chapter House, and other community sites.

The official 2026 selection for Hickory Reads is “The Correspondent” by North Carolina author Virginia Evans.

This breakout novel is a poignant exploration of memory, connection, and the enduring power of words. At its heart is Sybil Van Antwerp, a woman who has spent her life making sense of the world through letters—written to friends, family, literary icons, and even one person who will never receive them. A mother, grandmother, lawyer, and lifelong seeker of knowledge, Sybil believes her life is settled until unexpected letters from her past force her to confront old wounds and the forgiveness she has long avoided. Through the lens of her correspondence, Evans crafts a moving portrait of a life fully lived—its triumphs, regrets, and acts of grace—reminding us that even the smallest exchanges can shape the story of who we are.

Hickory neighbors, students, families, and friends will all have the opportunity to dive into this powerful story—sharing ideas, perspectives, and a love for reading that transcends age, background, and experience.

To conclude the Hickory Reads initiative, Evans will attend the second annual Hickory Literary Festival as a featured speaker on Saturday, April 25.

All book details and scheduled event dates are available online at www.hickorync.gov/hickory-reads.

For more information, contact Library Director Sarah Greene at sgreene@hickorync.gov.