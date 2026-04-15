Hickory – The Hickory Choral Society invites the community to an afternoon of inspiring choral music on April 19 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hickory. The concert reflects on the American story, its ideals, struggles, faith, and hope, through five powerful works by American composers.

The program opens with Alleluia by Randall Thompson, written in 1940 on the eve of the U.S. entering World War II. This beloved a cappella choral classic sets a single word—“Alleluia”—with reverence and resolution. The concert continues with the lesser-known Plain-Chant for America by William Grant Still, a powerful work that reflects honestly on the American journey, including some of its moral failures, while affirming that “freedom is salt in our blood.” Next, Song of Democracy by Howard Hanson sets words by the poet Walt Whitman, envisioning the United States as a great democratic ship carrying its ideals into the future. The text and music urge us to consider the importance of education in relation to the success of our democracy.

The second half of the program features Chichester Psalms by Leonard Bernstein. Vibrant and rhythmic, the work blends Hebrew psalm texts with musical energy reminiscent at times of Bernstein’s celebrated musical West Side Story. The concert concludes with Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing, a stirring arrangement by Mack Wilberg that celebrates the American folk hymn tradition and provides a nod to the rich choral legacy of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Together, these works create a musical conversation across generations of American composers and poets, inviting listeners to reflect on the enduring ideals of freedom, faith, and democracy.

We want to specifically thank the following contributors for underwriting support of this concert: Kenneth K. and Susanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund, George Clay and Sandra Pait and WHKY. Without their support we could not provide performances like this.

Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

For a deeper dive into the music, plan to attend a pre-concert talk with Hickory Choral Society Artistic Director Ryan Luhrs beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Reserved seating for Contributing Members; Limited open seating is available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-concert talk — 2:00 p.m.

Photo: Dr. Ryan Luhrs.