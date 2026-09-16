New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Hope – The epic film (2 hrs 40 minutes in length) from South Korea involves a creature of mysterious origin and the efforts of hunters to try and hunt it down before it decimates a Korean village.

NEW TO DISC:

Toy Robot:

Arrow Video’s new subsidiary label, Toy Robot, makes their debut with a new 4K release of the original Masters of the Universe (1987). Among the extras are an alternate cut of the film, commentary and new interviews.

Also being issued by the label on Blu Ray is the horror entry Marshmallow (2025) from director Daniel DelPurgatorio.

Arrow:

The label has on tap a new 4K upgrade of the crime thriller/romance, Tequila Sunrise, directed/written by legendary screenwriter Robert Towne (Chinatown) and starring Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer. New commentary and interviews are included along with the terrific packaging and new transfer.

Also being issued by the label this week is The Wicked Priest Collection (1968-1971), a five-disc Blu Ray release of the Japanese series of films. Lots of bonus goodies are also included.

Warner Archive:

The classic film noir entry starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, Out of the Past (1947), and later remade as Against All Odds (1984), makes its 4K debut. The transfer is from the original nitrate negative and looks terrific. There are a few new featurettes as well.

Shout Factory:

Mike Nichols’ final effort as a film director, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), makes its way to the 4K format with archival extras intact.

Lionsgate:

Made (2001) The crime comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau gets a 4K facelift this week in a limited new edition with deluxe packaging.

Another of the label’s Lionsgate Limited 4K releases is a new upgrade of the horror entry, Sorority Row (2009).

The label is also issuing as part of their Vestron Collector’s Series, Kickboxer 2 (1991). For those interested there’s a nice selection of bonus goodies.

Criterion:

Shoah (1985) The highly regarded nine-hour documentary, dealing with the extermination of the Jews during WW II, gets another Blu Ray release this week in a four disc set.

MPI:

Dark Shadows: Volume One (1967) Episodes 210-250 of the series are being given a Blu Ray upgrade in this new set which also includes some bonus material.

Radiance Films:

Two new films being released on Blu Ray by the label are Corruption (1963) and The Inumagi Family (1976). Both releases are limited and include a good selection of bonus material.

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