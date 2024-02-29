New to theaters:

Dune Part 2 – The second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel makes its way to theaters two and a half years after the original film’s release. In this installment Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is on a quest for vengeance following the loss of his family.

New to Streaming:

Immediate Family (2023) (*** 1/2) is a quasi-sequel to the wonderful documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which told the stories of the session musicians of 50s, 60s and 70s pop. This film continues the story by profiling the quartet of musicians who accompanied the likes of Carole King, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. A must for serious music fans. (Available on Vudu and Prime).

New to Disc:

Criterion:

The Roaring Twenties (1939) James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart are army buddies turned prohibition era gangsters in this classic crime drama getting a 4K facelift and featuring a commentary and interviews.

Kino:

Fear and Desire (1953) The first feature film from legendary filmmaker, Stanley Kubrick, also gets the 4K treatment this week in a new edition that includes such bonus materials as short films and commentaries.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) Director John Sturges’ cinematic retelling of the legendary confrontation between Doc Holiday, Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton and his posse is another 4K offering from the label this week. Bonus materials include a new commentary.

Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (2005) The true life story of the anti Nazi activist of the film’s title, an Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Film, comes to Blu Ray for the first time and includes a making of featurette.

Monk: The Complete Fourth Season (2005-2006) All sixteen episodes of the fourth season of the series have been remastered for this new set which also includes commentaries.

Warner Brothers:

Contagion (2011) Steven Soderbergh’s chilling depiction of a global pandemic and its aftermath comes to 4K in a stunning new restoration. Bonus featurettes from the previous Blu Ray have been retained.

Also being issued by the label this week in both 4K and Blu Ray is the recent prequel, Wonka (2023).

Vinegar Syndrome:

The coming of age comedy, Little Darlings (1980), which has never been available previously on disc, comes to the 4K format with a few new extras including a director interview.

Also being issued on 4K by the label is Walter Hill’s superb action thriller, Southern Comfort (1981). The release also includes new and archival bonus features.

Photo: L-R Steve Postell, Russ Kunkel, Leland Sklar, Waddy Wachtel & Danny Kortchmar in Immediate Family

