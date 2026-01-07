Hickory – The Spirit of King Committee is accepting award nominations for an individual, volunteer, and organization who best embodies the spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy of inclusion for people of all races and cultures, making our community a better place to live for all its citizens. Nominations will be accepted now through January 13th at 5 p.m.

Nominations will include contact information for the nominee, as well as a specific description of 300 words or less of how the nominee has embodied the ideals of Dr. King. Nomination forms are available at the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries or by calling Morning Star First Baptist Church at 828-327-2067. Please submit nominations to Spirit of King Committee, Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 4th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602 or email msfbc126@gmail.com

The Spirit of King Awards will be presented during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Worship Service, sponsored by the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers, on Sunday, January 18, 2025, at Morning Star First Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m.