Valdese, NC – The Old Colony Players presents the 59th season of production of From This Day Forward at the Cranford Amphitheatre. Discover the inspiring story of the Waldensian Pioneers, who journeyed from northern Italy to the foothills of North Carolina in search of opportunity and a better future. Through faith, perseverance, and hard work, these courageous settlers built the community of Valdese, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to shape the town today.

From This Day Forward runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm from July 10 – August 8. To purchase tickets online visit https://oldcolonyplayers.com/productions. The Cranford Amphitheatre is located at 401 Church Street NW, Valdese, NC.