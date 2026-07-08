Blowing Rock, NC – Tickets are going fast for Symphony on the Mountain, Blowing Rock’s premier summer event, taking place Friday, July 17, at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

This year’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary features Bristol Lightning, followed by Symphony of the Mountains with special guest Jake Hoot, winner of The Voice, and concludes with a spectacular fireworks finale.

“Symphony on the Mountain is an unforgettable evening of music, community, and celebration,” said Robin Miller, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage everyone planning to attend to secure their spot before tickets are gone.”

General admission guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, and beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and grab-and-go food options will be available for purchase. Audiophile ticket holders enjoy reserved seating, a side table, two drink tickets, and a charcuterie box.

Parking passes are required for on-site parking and may be purchased in advance. Guests without a parking pass will need to take advantage of free shuttle service from designated locations in Blowing Rock. To enhance the guest experience, the Blowing Rock Chamber has also invested in additional street lighting following the event.

Tickets, parking passes, shuttle information, and complete event details are available at SymphonyOnTheMountain.org.