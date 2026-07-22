Vale, NC – The Folkways Program at Hart Square offers classes and workshops focused on traditional arts, culture, and self-reliance. Taught by specialized artists and instructors, these hands-on classes are a unique way to connect with Appalachian heritage.

The following are upcoming classes:

AUG. 8 – Beginner Bobbin Lace Making Class

$60

Includes all supplies needed for the day

This is your opportunity to learn a beautiful and relaxing craft and keep this ancient art alive.

No prior experience is needed, and this workshop is open to everyone ages 11 and up. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Supplies will be provided.

We will begin with the basics, learning and practicing the basic bobbin movements. Then we will work on making a lace bookmark. There will be a 15-minute break at the halfway point, so you may bring a mid-day snack if you like.

Register for this class at https://hartsquare.com/product/beginner-bobbin-lace-making-class/

AUG. 8 – Block Printed Apron Class

$55

Discover the timeless art of block printing!

In this hands-on workshop, you will learn the fundamental techniques of textile block printing from start to finish. Perfect for beginners and experienced creatives alike, this class guides you through designing, carving, and printing your own custom patterns onto a linen apron.

Whether you want to create a repeating motif or a bold, singular design, you will leave with a beautiful, personalized apron perfect for the kitchen, garden, or studio.

All supplies will be provided.

Register for this class at https://hartsquare.com/product/block-printed-apron-class/