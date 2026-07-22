Gaston, NC – The Schiele Museum Music Under the Stars: The Album Series Band presents Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” a live concert event under the planetarium dome on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25th.

Join The Album Series band, featuring Caleb Davis, under the immersive dome of the planetarium for a LIVE concert event featuring music from the iconic Pink Floyd album, Dark Side of the Moon, accompanied by psychedelic 360-degree graphics.

Suitable for all ages.

Showtimes are 6:00pm, 7:30pm & 9:00pm both nights.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.schielemuseum.org/music-under-the-stars/

* Tickets are non-refundable & non-transferable. Limited tickets available.

* This program is not recommended for young children or individuals with sensitivities to light or sound.

* Please arrive early to allow time for seating.

The Schiele Museum is located at 1500 East Garrison Boulevard • Gastonia, NC 28054. Phone: 704-866-6900