Hickory – Seniors Morning Out (SMO) participants will enjoy a variety of activities in June including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: June 4, crafts: DIY toxic free beauty products; June 8, Library to Go with Jenny; June 10, cooking class: deviled strawberries and dark chocolate covered bananas; June 11, musical performance by Tim Hefner; June 15, Extreme Heat Safety with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; June 18, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; June 24, musical performance by Blue Ridge Edition Quartet; June 25, crafts: air dry clay crafts; June 30, Butterbean Auction. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Rachel Jackson at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: June 9, Discussion on Alzheimer’s with Denise Young, Alzheimer’s Association; June 10, Taking Control Nutrition Program with Donna Mull; June 11, crafts: tie-dye t-shirts; June 18, Discussion on Internet and Phone Scams with Catawba County Sherriff’s Department; June 23, Name that Tune 1950’s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; June 24, musical performance by Cody Newton; June 25, Insight into Alzheimer’s with Partners Health; June 30, music trivia 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s with Steve. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Lee Ann Breen at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: June 8, cooking class: summer berry social; June 10, crafts: flag painted rocks; June 11, Catawba County Hazmat Capabilities with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; June 15, CPR/AED with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; June 16, Insight into Alzheimer’s with Partners Health; June 18, coffee social: The Importance of Fathers and Father’s Day celebration; June 23, crafts: pressed flower art project; June 25, cooking class: make your own ice cream cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: June 9, Supporting Brain Health with Denise Young, Alzheimer’s Association; June 11, Library to Go with Jenny; June 15, musical performance by Charles Ballard; June 16, cooking class: blueberry cream cheese bread; June 17, Tornado Safety and Drill with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; June 18, ice cream sundaes for Father’s Day; June 25, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: June 8, Catawba County Hazmat Capabilities with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; June 11, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; June 15, cooking class: Hawaiian Roll Cheesy Garlic Bread with Teresa Slaughter; June 23, butterbean auction; June 25, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; June 29, bingo; June 30, CPR/AED with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com