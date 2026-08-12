Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s opening show for the 78th season is coming up soon. The iconic Broadway hit, A Chorus Line will light up the Jeffers Theatre from August 28 through September 12.

The show opens in the middle of an audition for an upcoming Broadway production. The formidable director Zach and his assistant choreographer Larry put the dancers through their paces. Every dancer is desperate for work. After the next round of cuts, 17 dancers remain. Zach tells them he is looking for a strong dancing chorus of four boys and four girls. He wants to learn more about them, and asks the dancers to introduce themselves. With reluctance, the dancers reveal their pasts. The stories generally progress chronologically from early life experiences through adulthood to the end of a career.

One of these dancers is a former star trying to humble herself to dance in the chorus again after a failed bid for Hollywood stardom. Charlotte based actor Kelsey Fish takes on this role in the HCT production.

Originally from Hickory, Fish moved to Charlotte after grad school. She is a mental health therapist with Best Life Mental Health and Wellness in Mooresville.

She says she chose to audition for A Chorus Line because, “It’s the anthem of dancers as a culture and community. My favorite thing about HCT is that they’re giving every person a chance to express and discover themselves.”

Performances with be Fridays and Saturdays, Aug 28, 29, Sept 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30pm; Sundays Aug 30 and Sept 6 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, Sept 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $12 for youth and students 18 and under. This production is recommended for ages 18 and up, due to adult language.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.

PHOTO: Kelsey Fish plays Cassie Ferguson in A Chorus Line at the Hickory Community Theatre. The show opens Friday, August 28 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Photo courtesy of subject.